Missing Man Out Of Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY)- Authorities are searching for a missing 69 year old man from Alderson.

Elmer Ray Bryant Sr. was last seen by his family on Thursday, 08-01-2019, at 3:30PM at his residence located at 5170 Flat Mountain Road Alderson, WV. Mr. Bryant Sr. left his residence on foot while alone and has not been seen since. Mr. Bryant Sr. was reported by his family to be missing and medically at risk due to being diabetic and having dementia. He is described as being 5’9, 165 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Bryant Sr. was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt with a whitetail deer print on the front and light tan pajama pants with whitetail deer prints. If anyone has any information about Mr. Bryant’s whereabouts please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department (304-772-3018) or the Union Detachment of the WV State Police (304-772-5100).