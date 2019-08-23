Home NewsWatch Missing man originally from Wyoming County could be in Clarksburg
By Tyler BarkerAug 23, 2019, 13:53 pm
CLARKSBURG, WV (WOAY) – Police are searching for a missing man who could be in Clarksburg.
Jason “Toco” Wright was last seen on August 7, 2019. Wright is 39, has black hair, is approximately 5’5″ and weighs 185 pounds. He drives a 2005 dark blue Suzuki Verona.
His family says this is out of the ordinary to not stay in touch with family and friends. All his social media accounts have been deleted.
If you have any information you are asked to call Nutterfort Police at 304-626-4900.
