Missing man from Raleigh County found deceased

By
Tyler Barker
-

UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The missing man from Raleigh County, Jason Stover has been located and was pronounced deceased.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time, but is still under investigation.

If anyone had any contact with Mr. Stover after February 7th, 2020 that they contact the WVSP Whitesville Detachment.

UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – State Police tell WOAY that the missing man from the Arnett area has been found.

No other information is available at this time. When it becomes available, we will update the story.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police need your help locating a missing man.

Jason Matthew Stover, 37, was last seen in the Arnett area of Raleigh County, Route 3.

Stover has brown hair, blue eyes, is around 5’10”, and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you have seen Stover or know where he may be, please contact Trooper T. Richardson with the West Virginia State Police, Whitesville Detachment at 304-256-6700.

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com