UPDATE: Missing Man Has Been Located

UPDATE: Humphreys has been found but is in need of medical assistance. Thanks to everyone for sharing!

————–

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – State Police need your help locating a missing man with health problems.

According to State Police, Larry Allen Humphreys was last seen on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at around 4:30 pm in the Scarbro area.

Humphreys is 5’11”, weighs 250 pounds, gray hair, and gray beard, wears glasses, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a long sleeve brown shirt. Humphreys is a disabled veteran and has multiple health problems.

If you know where Humphreys may be, you are asked to contact State Police Oak Hill Detachment or 911.