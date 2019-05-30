Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Missing Man Has Been Located

Tyler BarkerBy May 30, 2019, 13:19 pm

167
0

UPDATE: Humphreys has been found but is in need of medical assistance. Thanks to everyone for sharing!

————–

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – State Police need your help locating a missing man with health problems.

According to State Police, Larry Allen Humphreys was last seen on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at around 4:30 pm in the Scarbro area.

Humphreys is 5’11”, weighs 250 pounds, gray hair, and gray beard, wears glasses, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a long sleeve brown shirt.  Humphreys is a disabled veteran and has multiple health problems.

If you know where Humphreys may be, you are asked to contact State Police Oak Hill Detachment or 911.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

