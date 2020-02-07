MISSING: Deputies trying to locate Summers County woman who suffers from dementia

BASS LAKE, WV (WOAY) – The Summers County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that Jeanette Shue, 75, was last seen at Bass Lake Circle by a neighbor on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 2 pm. She was reported missing on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Shue is pictured in the white dress.

Shue is around 4′ 10″, weighs around 150 pounds, has silver hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white nightgown.

If you have any information or see her, please call Sgt. T.J. Cochran at 304-466-7111 or 304-467-3333.