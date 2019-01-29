MISSING: Deputies Searching For Runaway Juvenile

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a runaway juvenile from the Mount Hope area.

14-year-old Jasmine Milam was last seen at her home in Mount Hope late Monday night. Milam 5′ 4″ and 170 pounds with dark hair.

If you spot Jasmine or may information as to her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.