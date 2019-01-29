FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
MISSING: Deputies Searching For Runaway Juvenile
By Tyler BarkerJan 29, 2019, 12:19 pm
9
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a runaway juvenile from the Mount Hope area.
14-year-old Jasmine Milam was last seen at her home in Mount Hope late Monday night. Milam 5′ 4″ and 170 pounds with dark hair.
If you spot Jasmine or may information as to her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com