UPDATE: A missing Nicholas County man has been found but unfortunately he was found deceased.

———————

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department needs your help located a missing man

Ray Flanagan is officially missing and he was last seen on Thursday evening at 8:30pm at Mable’s restaurant in Mt. Nebo. He is unable to drive and often hitchhikes to his bowling leagues. He was not at Pinheads for bowling league this Friday morning and did not come home last night.

His family is extremely worried about him.

If you have any information at all, please contact JB Flannagan at (681) 208-1944 or the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 872-7842.