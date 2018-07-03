Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured MISSING: Deputies Searching For 14-Year-Old Raleigh County Girl
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

MISSING: Deputies Searching For 14-Year-Old Raleigh County Girl

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 03, 2018, 20:57 pm

21
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing 14-year-old teenage girl.

On Tuesday, July 3, 2018, Raleigh County Deputies were dispatched to a call of a missing 14-year-old teenager, Caydence Mann, who went missing between the early morning hours of midnight and 2:00 am.

Caydence left her residence from the Sophia area of Raleigh County, WV.

Caydence is 5′ tall 120 lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes. Caydence is believed to still be in the Raleigh County Area.

Anyone with information concerning Caydence is asked to call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or 911.

Previous PostOak Hill Man Sentenced To Prison For Meth
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives