MISSING: Deputies Need Your Help Locating A Missing Man

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 30, 2019, 09:28 am

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police is asking for your help in locating missing 70-year-old, Quin Morton, aka “TI”.

He was last seen walking in the Charmco area of Greenbrier County, West Virginia on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Mr. Morton is 5’10”, 160 pounds and is believed to be in the early stages of dementia. Mr. Morton is pictured below.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Quin “TI” Morton, you are asked to please contact the West Virginia State Police, Rainelle Detachment at (304) 438-3000 (office) or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24-hour).

