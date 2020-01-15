MISSING: Deputies in Greenbrier County need your help locating a juvenile

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Deputies in Greenbrier County need your help locating a missing juvenile.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a missing juvenile. The missing juvenile, Kinley M. Bowyer, was last seen at her residence in Ronceverte W.Va. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 pm.

It is believed that Kinley may be in the company of an adult male, identified as Andrew Wolfe, age 22, of White Sulphur Springs.

Kinley and/or Andrew may be traveling in a 2008 gray in color, Ford Focus, bearing W.Va. registration 1UH-633. This vehicle also has a pink (lettering type) decal located on the rear window on the driver’s side.

If anyone comes into contact with this vehicle and/or either of the pictured individuals, or knows where they are, you are urged to contact Chief Deputy Joshua Martin or Deputy Brandon McCormick of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department by calling the Greenbrier County 911 Center [Non-Emergency (304) 647-7911], the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 647-6634.

