MISSING: Child Taken by Mother in Raleigh County

UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY– State Police need your help finding a missing nine-year-old little girl.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Jena Jarrell who was taken by her mother, Amy Nicole Jarrell, on Monday July 30th. Amy has no parental rights and is a known drug user.

Jena was taken from 3066 Grandview Road in Beaver.

The two are believed to be in a Silver Mitsubishi SUV. Jena is a white female, 48 inches tall, 70 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Amy has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’1″ tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia State Police at 304-256-6700.

Police tell us they currently do not have a picture of the child.