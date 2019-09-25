Missing Camper In Thurmond

By Yazmin RodriguezSep 24, 2019, 21:14 pm
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- There is currently a missing person who was camping in Thurmond.
Details are limited at this time, but Park Service and Fayette County Sheriff’s are currently searching for a person who was camping and went missing.
Stick with News Watch for developing updates.
Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.