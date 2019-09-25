Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Missing Camper In Thurmond

By Sep 24, 2019, 21:14 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- There is currently a missing person who was camping in Thurmond.

Details are limited at this time, but Park Service and Fayette County Sheriff’s are currently searching for a person who was camping and went missing.

Stick with News Watch for developing updates.

