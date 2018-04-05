MISSING: A young man is missing and last seen in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Police Need Your help locating a missing juvenile last seen in Oak Hill.

Jacob Willett, 16, was last seen in Oak Hill, WV. Willett is 5’10”, 145 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, and brown boots.

If you see Whillett or know where he is, please call 911 or Oak Hill Police Department at 304 465 0596.

