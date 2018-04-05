Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Breaking News MISSING: A young man is missing and last seen in Oak Hill
Breaking NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

MISSING: A young man is missing and last seen in Oak Hill

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 05, 2018, 09:53 am

5
0

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Police Need Your help locating a missing juvenile last seen in Oak Hill.

Jacob Willett, 16, was last seen in Oak Hill, WV. Willett is 5’10”, 145 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, and brown boots.

If you see Whillett or know where he is, please call 911 or Oak Hill Police Department at 304 465 0596.

Comments

comments

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: