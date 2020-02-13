Missing 6-year-old girl found dead, being treated as homicide: South Carolina police

A 6-year-old South Carolina girl has been found dead, authorities said Thursday, three days after she vanished outside her home.
The death of first-grader Faye Swetlik is being treated as a homicide, Cayce Department of Public Safety officials said Thursday.
Faye was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday. She had gotten off the school bus and was playing in front of her home in Cayce, just outside of Columbia, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
Her disappearance sparked a massive, three-day search.
Investigators knocked on every door in her neighborhood, combed through hundreds of hours of video and interviewed witnesses, officials said Wednesday.
“She’s not the type of kid that will up and walk away,” her family said in a statement earlier this week. “Faye pays attention to her surroundings.”
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.