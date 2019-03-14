FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
MISSING: 17-year-old in Wyoming County
By Tyler BarkerMar 14, 2019, 11:23 am
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old
Matt Adkins from Keyrock, WV ran away from his home in the evening hours of March 10th, 2019 and has not returned.
He is 17 years of age, 5′-11″, 171 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.
If anyone has information regarding this juvenile, please contact the Wyoming County 911 Center.
