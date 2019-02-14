Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Ministerial group denounces delegate’s anti-gay remarks

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 14, 2019, 09:55 am

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) – A ministerial group and a former delegate of Mercer County, West Virginia, have denounced disparaging remarks about the gay community made by the current county delegate.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported Thursday that the Bluefield Ministerial Association and former Republican Del. Marty Gearheart believe Del. Eric Porterfield’s comments to be inappropriate.

Porterfield was criticized last week for calling the LGBTQ community socialists, discriminatory bigots, a terrorist group and a modern day version of the Ku Klux Klan.

Association member the Rev. Chad Slater says “Scripture is clear that all people are made in the image of God,” which he says includes the LGBTQ community. Gearheart says Porterfield’s comment limit his ability to do his job, which in turn mutes the county’s voice.

The newspaper says Porterfield couldn’t be reached for comment.

