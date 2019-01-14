Mini-Med School will educate community about cancer prevention, heart attacks and more

LEWISBURG, W.Va.– The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is accepting registrations for its annual Mini-Med School, scheduled for Monday, Feb. 11, and Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the school’s Clinical Evaluation Center. The event will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. each evening and is open to adults as well as high school juniors and seniors.

The aim of Mini-Med School is to educate community members about health-related subjects. This year’s topics include cancer screening and prevention, heart attacks, osteoporosis, concussions in sports, and how osteopathic manipulative treatment can help treat the common cold.

Mini-Med School, in its 10th year, is hosted by WVSOM’s Student Government Association. This year’s event was organized by faculty advisor Hilary Hamric, D.O., and Kristy Farmer, a second-year student who coordinates the school’s Translating Osteopathic Understanding into Community Health program. Farmer said the educational sessions allow medical students to give back to local residents.

“Through presenting selected health topics, Mini-Med School gives us the opportunity to use the skills we’re learning while interacting with the public,” Farmer said. “It’s also a way for us to show the community how their support is crucial to our success as future physicians.”

To preregister, email Mark VanBuren in WVSOM’s Office of Student Affairs at mvanburen@osteo.wvsom.edu or call 304-647-6280. Those interested may also register at the door on Feb. 11.

The cost for both sessions is $10, collected at the first session, and includes course materials and dinner. Seating is limited, and high school students must have parental consent to attend.

In case of inclement weather, makeup dates will be Monday, Feb. 25, and Tuesday, Feb. 26.