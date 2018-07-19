Miners Win With Five-Run Ninth

Beckley – The West Virginia Miners came back from down four to win on a walk-off double off the bat of Kendrick Epling.

The Miners came into the match-up off of an off day on and were on a three-game losing streak. They sat 2.5 games back in the East Divison and were looking for a win against the leaders in the East the Chillicothe Paints.

The Miners took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a single from Chris Bashlor. The Paints would respond in the top of the second though with to runs to take the lead 2-1 they would add another run off of a solo shot in the third and hold the 3-1 lead into the ninth inning.

In the ninth, the Paints would tack on two more runs and seemed to clinch a road victory over the Miners. Then came the bottom of the ninth for the Miners. The Miners would put two runners on and then score off of an error and the snowball effect would take place. Brendan Mapes would clear the bases with a triple to bring the Miners within one 4-6. Another error would tie the game and then Beckley native Kendrick Epling would come in to pinch it. He would smack a double and Colby Johnson would come across to score and make it a walk-off victory for the Miners.

The Miners move to 22-21 on the season. They’re back home tomorrow at Linda K. Epling for a 12:05 rematch.