Miners Use Quick Start in Home Win

Matt Digby Aug 01, 2018, 00:21 am

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners returned to Epling Stadium Tuesday for their final homestand of 2018, starting on a high note with a 7-4 win over the Butler BlueSox.

The hosts would score five runs in the opening inning, followed by two more runs in the third, before holding off a Butler comeback in the later innings.

Maddux Houghton and Jonathan Pasillas each recorded one RBI and two runs, while Kendrick Epling had two RBI. Sean Kiley had success on the mound, throwing five scoreless innings while recording five strikeouts.

The Miners hold their final home game of the season Wednesday night.

