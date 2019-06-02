Beckley, WV (WOAY) The West Virginia Miners didn’t get the start to their season that they were hoping for starting their year out 0-4 with a sweep from the Aviators but the Miners will look to bounce back Tuesday against the Champion City Kings. Listen to Director of Marketing Jim Holland discuss how the opening weekend went.
Home Sports News Sports Miners Swept on Opening Weekend but Welcome Crowds
SportsSports News
Miners Swept on Opening Weekend but Welcome Crowds
By Nolan KnightJun 02, 2019, 19:11 pm12