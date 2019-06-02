Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Miners Swept on Opening Weekend but Welcome Crowds

Nolan KnightBy Jun 02, 2019, 19:11 pm

Beckley, WV (WOAY) The West Virginia Miners didn’t get the start to their season that they were hoping for starting their year out 0-4 with a sweep from the Aviators but the Miners will look to bounce back Tuesday against the Champion City Kings. Listen to Director of Marketing Jim Holland discuss how the opening weekend went.

