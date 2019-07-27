Miners Swept in Home Doubleheader

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Following the four-day All-Star break, the West Virginia Miners returned to Epling Stadium Friday for a doubleheader with Terre Haute. However, it would be the Rex taking the wins in both contests, 6-0 & 8-1.

The opening game of the twin bill was a defensive contest, with the clubs remaining scoreless through seven innings. In the eighth inning, Terre Haute capitalized on several bases-loaded opportunities, while the Miners were held to two hits throughout the game. The second game saw Terre Haute post four runs in the fifth inning, while Jonathan Pasillas’ sacrifice fly in the fourth gave the hosts their only run of either game.

The Miners and Rex meet again in Beckley Saturday, before Michael Syrett’s team heads on a road trip to Indiana.

In the Appalachian League, Princeton and Bluefield both won their respective matchups to move to 18-18 on the year. The Rays continue their series at home with Burlington, while the Blue Jays stay at Danville this weekend, before an off day on Monday.