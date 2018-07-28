Miners Strike on WOAY-Night to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners were at home on Saturday Night for WOAY Night. With the first 350 fans bringing home WOAY themed t-shirts. Matt Digby threw out the first pitch and the whole newsroom was in attendance.

The Miners came into the game five games back from second place in the East Divison which is the finish the Miners need to clinch a spot in the playoffs for consecutive years. The Miners tonight hosted the Lafayette Aviators for game two of their series versus the west division foe.

The Miners took a 7-0 lead early in the game but the Aviators would rally back and bring it within one run in the sixth inning. The Miners would respond late and run away with the victory 14 to 5. They’re on the road tomorrow in Champion City for a game. Then they’re back home Tuesday versus the Blue Sox.