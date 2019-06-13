Miners Rally to Win Second Straight

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – After falling behind early, the West Virginia Miners rallied to defeat the Normal CornBelters 5-4 Wednesday night in Beckley, winning their first series of 2019.

The hosts posted four runs in the sixth inning following the CornBelters jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the third. Normal would tie the game in the eighth, but Clayton Mehlbauer’s single allowed Brock Randels to score the winning run.

Dalton Cornett was one of the key contributors for the Miners, batting 3-4 with a run scored and a run batted in. Woodrow Wilson alum Michael Maiolo, who started on the mound for the home team, went five innings with three strikeouts.

The Miners will go for a three-game sweep of the CornBelters Thursday in Beckley, weather pending.