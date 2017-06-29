WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home Sports Miners Rally to Win in 12 Innings
SportsSports News

Miners Rally to Win in 12 Innings

Matt DigbyBy Jun 29, 2017, 00:08 am

231
0
Advertisement

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – After watching a 3-0 lead turn into a 4-3 loss Tuesday, the West Virginia Miners had a chance on Wednesday to return the favor against Butler.

The hosts rallied in the eighth inning to tie the game, before Dan Ward’s two-run home run gave the Miners a walk-off 6-4 win at Epling Stadium.

It stops a three-game losing skid for West Virginia, who stays fourth in the Prospect League East division. They are 3-6 this year against Butler, with one game suspended due to weather, that will be resumed July 20.

The Miners head on the road for games at Terre Haute and Lafayette this weekend, before returning home for a rare Monday game with Chillicothe.

Comments

comments

Previous PostBrett Green Signs With Bluefield State
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives