Miners Rally Late to Defeat Kings

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners have now won two straight after rallying to win 8-2 Friday over Champion City.

On WOAY Night at Epling Stadium, it was the visitors who scored first on a Dawson Degnan single, but the Miners would rally with runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game at 2-2. In the eighth inning, the Miners would post six runs, starting with Kyle Schaefer bringing home two runners on a single. Four more batters would also bring in runs that inning.

The Miners and Kings continue their four-game series this weekend at Epling Stadium. There will be a fireworks show on Saturday, a make-up from the show originally scheduled for July 3rd.

In the Appalachian League, Princeton lost 9-8 at Kingsport, while Bluefield dropped their contest at Pulaski 9-3. The Rays & Blue Jays resume the 2019 Mercer Cup Saturday at Bowen Field.