Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Miners Rally Late to Defeat Kings
SportsSports News

Miners Rally Late to Defeat Kings

Matt DigbyBy Jul 13, 2019, 00:27 am

7
0

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners have now won two straight after rallying to win 8-2 Friday over Champion City.

On WOAY Night at Epling Stadium, it was the visitors who scored first on a Dawson Degnan single, but the Miners would rally with runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game at 2-2. In the eighth inning, the Miners would post six runs, starting with Kyle Schaefer bringing home two runners on a single. Four more batters would also bring in runs that inning.

The Miners and Kings continue their four-game series this weekend at Epling Stadium. There will be a fireworks show on Saturday, a make-up from the show originally scheduled for July 3rd.

In the Appalachian League, Princeton lost 9-8 at Kingsport, while Bluefield dropped their contest at Pulaski 9-3. The Rays & Blue Jays resume the 2019 Mercer Cup Saturday at Bowen Field.

Previous Post"Best Virginia" Continues TBT Preparations
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X