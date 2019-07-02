Miners’ Rally Falls Short vs. Paints

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Back home for the first time in more than a week, the West Virginia Miners came close to a first win of the season against Chillicothe, but the Paints made plays down the stretch to win 5-3.

After falling behind 4-0, the Miners scored twice in the third inning on a sacrifice fly; the second run came on the same play on a Paints error. They would trim the deficit to 4-3 in the fifth inning, but Chillicothe would hold on for the win. This four-game series goes to Ohio Tuesday before returning to Epling Stadium Wednesday and Thursday.

In the Appalachian League, the Princeton Rays continued their road trip with a 3-0 win at Burlington, while the Bluefield Blue Jays’ win streak ends at four after a 6-2 loss at Danville. Both the Rays and Blue Jays return home on Thursday, with the first Mercer Cup contest of 2019 coming Sunday.