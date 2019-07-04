Miners-Paints Suspended in Third Inning

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – After opening the week with two losses in the four-game series, the West Virginia Miners took an early lead against Chillicothe Wednesday night before the weather intervened.

Michael Pineiro began the bottom of the first inning with a double to left center field, and would later score on a single from Ross Mulhall. Woodrow Wilson graduate Michael Maiolo, who was given the start, retired six of his seven batters, not allowing a hit.

Due to the weather suspension, the game will resume in the top of the third inning at 4;00 PM Thursday at Epling Stadium, with the Miners leading 1-0. It will be followed by the regularly scheduled game for Thursday, which will be seven innings. The fireworks show originally planned for Wednesday has been moved to Saturday, July 13.

In the Appalachian League, Bluefield took their series over Danville with a 14-5 win, while the Princeton Rays fell at Burlington 7-4, missing out on the chance for a sweep of the Royals. Both the Blue Jays and Rays return to Mercer County Thursday.