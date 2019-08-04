Miners’ Lead Slips in Home Loss

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners’ struggles against Chillicothe continued Saturday night, as the Paints rallied from an early deficit to win 14-9 at Epling Stadium.

The Miners had taken a 3-0 lead early in the game, as starting pitcher Josh Zeboskey held the Paints’ bats in check. He finished with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings, also batting 1-2 with a run scored. Clayton Mehlbauer, Ross Mulhall, and Jonathan Pasillas each recorded a run batted in.

However, the Paints posted four runs in the fifth, five in the sixth, and three more in the seventh, though the Miners would put together several rallies to trim the deficit.

Michael Syrett’s team goes to Champion City Sunday, with the regular season finishing Monday & Tuesday with two more home games against the Paints.