Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Miners Fall, Rays Win Friday Night
SportsSports News

Miners Fall, Rays Win Friday Night

Matt DigbyBy Jun 22, 2019, 00:00 am

8
0

Beckley, WV & Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners had a chance to win a second game against East Division leaders Danville Friday night, but it was the Dans recording a 6-4 win at Epling Stadium.

Several errors from the hosts allowed Danville to jump out to a 6-0 lead in the third inning. The Miners would rally with a combined four runs in the third and fourth innings, but were unable to trim the deficit further. This series continues Saturday and Sunday at Epling Stadium.

In the Appalachian League, the Princeton Rays have won two straight after taking their home opener 8-3 over the Burlington Royals. The Rays jumped out to a 6-0 lead before previously-unbeaten Burlington got on the scoreboard, with Yunior Martinez recording two runs batted in. The Bluefield Blue Jays, however, saw their lead slip away late at Pulaski, with the Yankees going on to win 8-6. Ryan Sloniger & Spencer Horwitz each had two RBI for Bluefield.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X