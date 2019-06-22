Miners Fall, Rays Win Friday Night

Beckley, WV & Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners had a chance to win a second game against East Division leaders Danville Friday night, but it was the Dans recording a 6-4 win at Epling Stadium.

Several errors from the hosts allowed Danville to jump out to a 6-0 lead in the third inning. The Miners would rally with a combined four runs in the third and fourth innings, but were unable to trim the deficit further. This series continues Saturday and Sunday at Epling Stadium.

In the Appalachian League, the Princeton Rays have won two straight after taking their home opener 8-3 over the Burlington Royals. The Rays jumped out to a 6-0 lead before previously-unbeaten Burlington got on the scoreboard, with Yunior Martinez recording two runs batted in. The Bluefield Blue Jays, however, saw their lead slip away late at Pulaski, with the Yankees going on to win 8-6. Ryan Sloniger & Spencer Horwitz each had two RBI for Bluefield.