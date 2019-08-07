Miners Drop Season Finale at Home

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A difficult 2019 season for the West Virginia Miners came to an end Tuesday with a 14-6 home loss to Chillicothe.

The Paints, who will play in the East Division title game on Thursday, established momentum on offense early, scoring in each of the first four innings, including seven in the third. The Miners would trim the deficit in the middle innings, but Chillicothe would maintain a strong lead throughout the night.

Noah Freimuth batted 2-4 for the Miners with one RBI and a run scored, while Caleb Walls, Jonathan Pasillas, and Ross Mulhall also brought in runs. The Miners finish the 2019 season at 18-42.

In the Appalachian League, Nick Schnell hit two home runs for Princeton as they beat Pulaski 11-2, while Bluefield outlasted Greeneville in 10 innings 6-4. Both of these series finish Wednesday, before the 2019 Mercer Cup resumes Thursday in Bluefield.