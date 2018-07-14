Miners Drop One On Military Appreciation Night

Beckley – The West Virginia Miners were back in action at Linda K. Epling Stadium on Saturday night for Military Appreciation Night facing off against the leaders in the East Division the Chillicothe Paints.

The Miners came into the game two games back from the Paints and a 21 and 18 record. The Miners would go down 4-0 in the first inning and have a hard time coming back. The Miners would cut the lead down to two off of a two-run homer from Johnathan Pasillas. However, a six-run eighth inning for the Paints would be too much for the Miners.

The Miners lose one to the East leaders 15-6 and drop to 21-19 on the season three games back in the East. They are back in action in Butler tomorrow facing off against the Butler Blue Sox