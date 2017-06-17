Miners Close Homestand By Sweeping Rex

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Jun 16, 2017

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – It was a week of ups and downs, but the West Virginia Miners closed their six-game homestand Friday winning 7-6 over Terre Haute to sweep the two-game series with the Rex.

Friday’s game at Epling Stadium was a defensive affair early, with the hosts opening the scoring on an RBI triple from Austin Norman in the third inning. Norman would later score to extend the lead to 4-0.

Terre Haute would rally to tie the game at 6-6 late, but Jeffrey Crisan’s walk-off RBI secured the win.

The Miners begin a six-game road trip Saturday, where they will visit Butler, Chillicothe, and Kokomo.

