Miners Bounce Back after Rough Road Trip

By Jun 30, 2018, 23:48 pm

Beckley – The West Virginia Miners are back at home after a five game road trip. The Miners lost four of five on the road but bounce back today besting the Kokomo Jackrabbits 6-3 to move to 18-9 on the season and are three games ahead in the east standings.

