Miners block train tracks to protest bankrupt coal company

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 30, 2019, 13:50 pm

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky miners who say they haven’t been paid by bankrupt coal operator Blackjewel LLC are blocking train tracks as part of a protest against the company.

WYMT-TV reports more than 20 miners and their families camped on tracks near Cumberland on Monday night to try to block trains hauling coal from a mine in Cloverlick. Several were still there Tuesday morning holding signs that say “no pay, we stay.” Miners allowed a train to pass Monday after police arrived, but have continued to protest.

The station reports Blackjewel’s bankruptcy attorney hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

A federal judge approved a bidding process last week for Blackjewel mines. The fate of mines in Kentucky and Virginia depends on the outcome.

