Miners Beat Paints in Return Home

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – After three straight road losses, the West Virginia Miners returned to winning ways Friday night, edging Chillicothe 5-4 at Epling Stadium.

The hosts scored four runs in the first inning and had several opportunities to extend that lead, but the Paints responded with defense and timely hitting to tie the game at 4-4. The Miners retook the lead in the eighth inning on Dylan Shockley’s solo home run.

Jonathan Pasillas batted 1-3 with two RBI for the Miners, while Colby Johnson & Maddux Houghton each recorded two hits. Logan Workman recorded the win with two strikeouts in four innings.

The Miners and Paints play again Saturday night at Epling Stadium.