Miner seriously injured at a McDowell County mine

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 12, 2019, 12:35 pm

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A miner was injured at a coal mine in McDowell County.

According to the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety & Training, a miner was injured at around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday evening at the XMV #39 underground mine. The accident involved a continuous miner machine. The miner was conscious and talking while being helped out of the mine.

He is in serious but stable condition.

His injuries include broken and fractured bones.

