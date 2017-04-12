Miner Hiring Event

Advertisement



A job fair for experienced underground coal miners was held today in Beckley.

The job fair took place at the Country Inn & Suites on Harper Road. It started at 7am and ends at 6pm. There are immediate openings for miners at Panther Creek and Blue Creek mining companies in Kanawha County.

Cabin creek is a large operation; hires about 500 workers. Blackhawk has about 9-10 openings that they are looking to get filled today.

Miners seeking employment must posses West Virginia Underground Mining Certifications. Open positions include production supervisor, electrician, fire-boss, equipment operator, and general labor. The company also offers a competitive benefit package.

-Frank Notarbartolo

