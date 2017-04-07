    •
    Miner dies after injury

    Scott PickeyBy Apr 07, 2017, 15:03 pm

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says that a miner injured in February at the CK Mine No. 5 in Mingo County has died from complications related to his injuries.

    According to the office, Dennis J. Fillinger of Harts, West Virginia, died Thursday. He was struck by a piece of falling rock about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

    The 62-year-old Fillinger was a section foreman for CK Coal Corp.’s CK Mine No. 5.

    Inspectors from the office are still investigating.

    A call to the company wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

