Mine rescue teams to compete in West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 29, 2019, 11:58 am

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Members of mine rescue teams from across the country will be in West Virginia this week to compete in readiness tests.

West Virginia University says the National Mine Rescue Association Post 5 contest will begin Tuesday and run through Thursday at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

Competing will be representatives from 20 mine rescue teams. The competitions will include mine rescue, first aid, pre-shift and bench.

Representatives from mining regulatory agencies representing West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and federal personnel will judge the teams.

