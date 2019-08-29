Mine Intruder Makes Bond Request; Raleigh County Judge Denies It

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) -Back in December, Eddie Williams and three others entered an abandoned Raleigh County mine illegally.

On Wednesday, Williams was denied bond after coming before the judge to say he needed medical care that he wasn’t getting in Southern Regional Jail. He requested to be put on home confinement. This motion was denied as prosecuting attorney Kristen Keller says it is often the case that inmates get better care in Southern Regional Jail than out on the street.

“We want to make sure we’re not being inhumane,” Keller said. “In other words, if, and this is what Judge Poling focused on, and he repeatedly said to the defense lawyer, ‘Can you tell me some treatment he needs that he’s not getting because he’s incarcerated?’ And the defense could not provide that information.”

Keller did say if Williams comes again with more evidence that he is not getting adequate medical care in Southern Regional, he can be permitted another bond hearing. A trial date has not been set.