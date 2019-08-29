Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Mine Intruder Makes Bond Request; Raleigh County Judge Denies It
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Mine Intruder Makes Bond Request; Raleigh County Judge Denies It

Anna SaundersBy Aug 29, 2019, 18:57 pm

34
0

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) -Back in December, Eddie Williams and three others entered an abandoned Raleigh County mine illegally.

On Wednesday, Williams was denied bond after coming before the judge to say he needed medical care that he wasn’t getting in Southern Regional Jail. He requested to be put on home confinement. This motion was denied as prosecuting attorney Kristen Keller says it is often the case that inmates get better care in Southern Regional Jail than out on the street. 

“We want to make sure we’re not being inhumane,” Keller said. “In other words, if, and this is what Judge Poling focused on, and he repeatedly said to the defense lawyer, ‘Can you tell me some treatment he needs that he’s not getting because he’s incarcerated?’ And the defense could not provide that information.”

Keller did say if Williams comes again with more evidence that he is not getting adequate medical care in Southern Regional, he can be permitted another bond hearing. A trial date has not been set. 

Previous PostParents and Fayette Co. School Official React to First-Day Bus Chaos
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X