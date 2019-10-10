Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Mine electrician retraining class scheduled in Summersville

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 10, 2019, 10:14 am

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A mine electrician retraining class is planned at New River Community and Technical College’s campus in Summersville on Friday, November 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mine electricians in West Virginia must complete continuing education courses each year in order to keep their MSHA certification current.

The cost for the class is $50, and pre-registration for the course is required by October 30.

For more information or to register, visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu) or Jeanne Stone (304-883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).

