Minden residents planning fundraisers to get people out of toxic community

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – Several delegates announced on Thursday that they would be putting forward a piece of legislation that would require the identification of sources of pollutants in water and establish a universal standard for clean water in order to help the communities that do not have access to clean drinking.

However, in places like Minden where the fight for clean water has been ongoing for decades due to PCB contamination and now sewage, faith in the government is fading as they have begun looking at other means to get people relocated, especially the young families.

“We’ve been putting things together to try to do fundraisers all over the country to try to get enough people out of here that’s actually on the creek, and then keep praying that the EPA, DEP is going to do something,” Susie Worley-Jenkins, one Minden activist, said.

Elected officials in Charleston are trying to ensure that a Minden situation doesn’t happen to another community.

“If you can’t decide on a single way where you measure water quality standards and say, ‘This is the standard that everybody needs to go by to ensure clean, drinking water to keep our people healthy and safe,’ then you know, that’s the very first step,” Sen. Stephen Baldwin (D-10) said. “If you don’t have that foundation you can’t get anywhere else.”

Minden residents say it’s hard to trust that anything will be done as they have been promised before.

“Oh, they’re going to help these people with water. They’re going to help these people,” Worley-Jenkins said. “Ain’t seen no water. Ain’t seen no help.”

There are not set fundraisers yet, but we will continue to follow this story.