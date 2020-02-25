Minden man charged with numerous fraud counts

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Minden man has been charged with numerous felony counts related to Fraud in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated a fraud incident in 2019 that originated in the Hico area. The incident involved a stolen credit card at a place of business in Hico, and the card was subsequently used at numerous points of sales around the county.

Robert Treadway Jr of Minden has been charged with 26 counts of Fraudulent use of an Access Device, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. His bond was set at $30,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.W. Pierson the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.