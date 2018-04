New Richmond, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Wyoming East senior Autie Miller, who will be signing a letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Bluefield State College.

Miller, who plans to major in radiology, was part of a Lady Warriors’ team that made the Class AA state tournament last year for the first time in school history. They’ve had a successful start to 2018 as well, winning two games Friday against South Charleston & Spring Valley.

