Miller in Mount Hope talks about Israel

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Republican Congresswomen of West Virginia’s third congressional district was in Mount Hope to speak about a recent trip she had to Israel. Miller says that she supports Israel, however, this trip was strictly religious. “It was so important for us to see what is going on in the Middle East.”

Miller also discussed how she wants to promote Judeo-Christian values in West Virginia. In her congressional campaign Miller had advocated for making the bible the official state book.

A Delegate for the 32nd district discussed her support for Israel beyond her faith. “It is my desire and the desire of a lot of people here to continue to fund the nation of Israel,” said Kayla Kessinger Delegate for the 32nd District.

Congress is currently polarized on their support for Israel due to the conflict with Palestine.