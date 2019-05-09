Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Militia group leader arrested in West Virginia
CrimeWatch NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Militia group leader arrested in West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy May 09, 2019, 11:47 am

17
0

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Stevens County man wanted for allegedly extorting members of his own militia group has been arrested in West Virginia.

The Spokesman-Review reports that 46-year-old James “Russell” Bolton was arrested without incident Monday night at his father’s house in Princeton, West Virginia.

Prosecutors will seek to have Bolton extradited back to Washington.

Bolton was wanted on five counts of extortion and one count of attempted theft.

Stevens County detectives believe he was responsible for a series of anonymous threatening letters delivered to members of his militia group, the Stevens County Assembly.

The letters purported to have come from a Mexican cartel and demanded large sums of cash in exchange for protection.

Previous PostPolice Purist Ends With Shots Fired And Crash
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X