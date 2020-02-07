Midway man facing lengthy list of charges is in jail

MIDWAY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in relation to multiple crimes.

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to investigate a series of crimes, including a daytime burglary, multiple counts of breaking and entering, larcenies, and two arsons. All of the crimes took place in the Midway area of Raleigh County and occurred within a short time period in relation to one another.

Deputies later made an arrest of Brian Matthew Akers, 40, of Midway, in relation to the theft-related crimes. The arsons are still under investigation.

Akers was subsequently charged with multiple other felonies discovered at the time of his arrest, including possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver methamphetamines (approximately 7.38 grams and a street value 730 dollars in street value) and heroin, (approximately 1.5 grams with a street value of 150 dollars) and felon in possession of firearms.

Akers is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a