Midland Trail, Summers County Advance to States

Hico, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail girls basketball is headed to the Class A state tournament after a 56-41 win against Montcalm Thursday in a Class A Region 3 co-final.

The Lady Patriots received significant contributions from Emily Dickerson and Laurel Dickerson, who each scored 16 points. Savanna Bailey scored 15 points for Montcalm, who also had key plays throughout the night from Destiny Ball.

Midland Trail will be the eight seed in next week’s state tournament, and will play St. Joseph Central at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, March 6.

Also on Thursday, Summers County clinched a fourth straight state tournament following a 46-35 win over Pocahontas County. Taylor Isaac had 23 points for the Lady Bobcats, who will be the seven seed and will face Parkersburg Catholic at 1:00 PM next Wednesday.

Thursday’s results mean Southern West Virginia will have five representatives at the state tournament, the most since 2013.