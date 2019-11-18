Midland Trail High School’s Choir Honors Former Student in First Show

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail High school’s choir had their reveal show where they showed all their moves and sound for the upcoming choir season. They also dedicate each show to a student who passed away in 2017. She would be a senior today.

High School Senior Taylor Perry says they all strive to be like Haley Jones.” Whenever you saw Haley perform on stage you could just see in her eyes the passion that she had for music and it wasn’t just her passion for music it was the passion for the people she performed with and her community.”

That very passion and teamwork have allowed them to win several competitions.

“Every single performance is a combined effort,” said High School Senior Liam Gill.

The choir director says that remembering Haley and her impact is very important. “We dedicate every show to miss Haley Jones and unfortunately her life was cut short but her heart and soul live on in this choir.”

Han Christian Andersen said when words fail music speaks and when the choir sang everyone was listening.