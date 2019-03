UPDATE: FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The soft threat at Midland Trail High School has been lifted.

The scene is cleared and nothing has been found. It has been reported that a message was seen on a wall causing the lockdown.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Midland Trail High School has been placed on lockdown.

The specific reason is unknown at this time, but there has been a threat made.

We will update you as we learn more.